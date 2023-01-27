X
Dark Mode Toggle

Politically Georgia: Whose vision for the state will win out?

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Political Insider
By - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Gov. Brian Kemp has laid out his plans for 2023, but some of his fellow Republicans and Democrats have different ideas.

In this episode of the Politically Georgia podcast, hosts Greg Bluestein and Patricia Murphy will discuss what we learned in Kemp’s “State of the State” address.

Plus, our team will also dig into why Gov. Kemp is putting so many National Guard troops on standby and Marjorie Taylor Greene’s moment in Congress.

Have a question for Greg and Patricia? Call the 24-hour Politically Georgia Podcast Hotline at (770)810-5297. We’ll play back your question and answer it during the Listener Mailbag segment on next Friday’s episode.

Listen and subscribe to our podcast for free at Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or Stitcher.

You can also tell your smart speaker to “play Politically Georgia podcast.”

About the Authors

Follow Greg Bluestein on facebookFollow Greg Bluestein on twitter
Follow Patricia Murphy on twitter
Editors' Picks

Kemp signs order to call up National Guard troops after violent unrest13h ago

Credit: Christina Matacotta

Some MARTA officials question Atlanta Streetcar extension
16h ago

Credit: Andrew Harnik

Latest Santos chaos: 'Hiring' treasurer who turned down job
14h ago

Credit: Henri Hollis

Man arrested after shooting at driver stealing his car in Midtown, police say
11h ago

Credit: Henri Hollis

Man arrested after shooting at driver stealing his car in Midtown, police say
11h ago

Credit: Wendell Brock

Atlanta restaurants, chefs named semifinalists for 2023 James Beard Awards
The Latest

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Burt Jones charts his course as Georgia’s new No. 2
22h ago
The Jolt: Casino supporters are upping the ante in Georgia
22h ago
The Jolt: Geoff Duncan, former lieutenant governor, lands spot at CNN
Featured

Credit: robert.andres@ajc.com

From 2022: How Geoff Duncan kept his power, even after bucking Donald Trump
UGA investigating events surrounding fatal crash
Atlanta Classics: Blue-domed Polaris restaurant continues spinning atop ‘hotel of hope’
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top