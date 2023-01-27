Politically Georgia: Whose vision for the state will win out?

Gov. Brian Kemp has laid out his plans for 2023, but some of his fellow Republicans and Democrats have different ideas.
In this episode of the Politically Georgia podcast, hosts Greg Bluestein and Patricia Murphy will discuss what we learned in Kemp’s “State of the State” address.
Plus, our team will also dig into why Gov. Kemp is putting so many National Guard troops on standby and Marjorie Taylor Greene’s moment in Congress.
