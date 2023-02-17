Politically Georgia: What is - and isn’t - in the Fulton County grand jury report

In this special podcast crossover edition, Politically Georgia host Patricia Murphy joins Breakdown hosts Tamar Hallerman and Bill Rankin to discuss the Fulton County special grand jury report into whether Donald Trump and his allies broke laws while trying to overturn the 2020 election.
The group will explain what we now know and what we have yet to learn from the nearly eight-month investigation. Plus, a look at who might be exposed after this grand jury investigation and what charges the could be facing.
