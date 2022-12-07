ajc logo
X

Politically Georgia: Warnock’s win stops GOP sweep

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Political Insider
By - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
15 minutes ago

In this special episode of the Politically Georgia podcast, hosts Greg Bluestein and Patricia Murphy explain how Democratic U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock knocked off Herschel Walker in Tuesday’s runoff to broaden his party’s control of the Senate.

Our insiders are also joined by AJC reporter Shannon McCaffrey from Walker’s campaign watch party.

Have a question for Greg and Patricia? Call the 24-hour Politically Georgia Podcast Hotline at (770)810-5297. We’ll play back your question and answer it during the Listener Mailbag segment on next Friday’s episode.

We here at Politically Georgia would like to know what you think of our podcast. Please take a moment to answer a few questions so we’ll know how to make this podcast even better.

Listen and subscribe to our podcast for free at Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or Stitcher.

You can also tell your smart speaker to “play Politically Georgia podcast.”

About the Authors

Follow Greg Bluestein on facebookFollow Greg Bluestein on twitter
Follow Patricia Murphy on twitter
Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz /AJC

Warnock defeats Walker, giving Democrats 51-49 majority in Senate10h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Analysis: How Raphael Warnock defeated Herschel Walker
3h ago

‘And’ means ‘and,’ Atlanta federal appeals court rules
1h ago

Credit: Screenshot from Christian Walker's Twitter account

Christian Walker, Herschel’s son, weighs in on his dad’s Senate runoff loss
10h ago

Credit: Screenshot from Christian Walker's Twitter account

Christian Walker, Herschel’s son, weighs in on his dad’s Senate runoff loss
10h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

The Jolt: Victory for Warnock cements Georgia as battleground state
3h ago
The Latest

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

The Jolt: Victory for Warnock cements Georgia as battleground state
3h ago
The Jolt: Election Day for Warnock and Walker finally arrives
Trump to hold a virtual rally for Walker on runoff eve
Featured

What changed in US Senate runoff? Small gains for Warnock across Georgia
10h ago
Updated Georgia runoff election results
Georgia’s best-known bakery makes Claxton famous for fruitcake
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top