Politically Georgia: Warnock’s win stops GOP sweep

In this special episode of the Politically Georgia podcast, hosts Greg Bluestein and Patricia Murphy explain how Democratic U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock knocked off Herschel Walker in Tuesday’s runoff to broaden his party’s control of the Senate.
Our insiders are also joined by AJC reporter Shannon McCaffrey from Walker’s campaign watch party.
