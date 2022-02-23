Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Politically Georgia: Warnock shows why he’s no ordinary Democratic candidate

FILE - Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., speaks to reporters alongside Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., and Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., and Sen. Alex Padilla, D-Calif., during a news conference at the Capitol in Washington, on Jan. 18, 2022. There's a shifting narrative on COVID-19 restrictions across the country among Democratic officials and candidates. They're increasingly supportive of easing mandates as they struggle to address voter frustration with the lingering pandemic. (AP Photo/Amanda Andrade-Rhoades, File)

Credit: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades

caption arrowCaption
FILE - Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., speaks to reporters alongside Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., and Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., and Sen. Alex Padilla, D-Calif., during a news conference at the Capitol in Washington, on Jan. 18, 2022. There's a shifting narrative on COVID-19 restrictions across the country among Democratic officials and candidates. They're increasingly supportive of easing mandates as they struggle to address voter frustration with the lingering pandemic. (AP Photo/Amanda Andrade-Rhoades, File)

Credit: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades

Credit: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades

Political Insider
By - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
15 minutes ago

The strategies are starting to crystallize in Georgia’s race for the U.S. Senate.

In this edition of the Politically Georgia podcast, host Greg Bluestein and Political Insider columnist Patricia Murphy dig into what they’ve learned on the campaign trail with U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker.

Plus, our team explains why Walker is saying he’s “mad” at both GOP candidates for governor -- and why incumbent Brian Kemp is invoking Donald Trump in his latest campaign ad.

Listen and subscribe to our podcast for free at Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or Stitcher.

You can also tell your smart speaker to “play Politically Georgia podcast.”

About the Authors

Follow Greg Bluestein on facebookFollow Greg Bluestein on twitter
Follow Patricia Murphy on twitter
Editors' Picks
The Latest
The Jolt: Herschel Walker hits ‘weak’ U.S. leadership in Russia crisis
22h ago
The Jolt: GOP brings in Jason Aldean for Georgia star power
A search for new ways to remember 1912 racial cleansing in Forsyth County
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top