Politically Georgia: Warnock shows why he’s no ordinary Democratic candidate

The strategies are starting to crystallize in Georgia’s race for the U.S. Senate.
In this edition of the Politically Georgia podcast, host Greg Bluestein and Political Insider columnist Patricia Murphy dig into what they’ve learned on the campaign trail with U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker.
Plus, our team explains why Walker is saying he’s “mad” at both GOP candidates for governor -- and why incumbent Brian Kemp is invoking Donald Trump in his latest campaign ad.
