Politically Georgia: Walker’s climate bill attack uproots Senate race

Republican Senate hopeful Herschel Walker takes a selfie at a Republican Jewish Coalition event on Aug. 21, 2022 in Sandy Springs.

Republican Senate hopeful Herschel Walker takes a selfie at a Republican Jewish Coalition event on Aug. 21, 2022 in Sandy Springs.

By - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Join hosts Greg Bluestein and Patricia Murphy as they discuss Herschel Walker and U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock’s efforts to win over Georgia voters.

Plus, how Stacey Abrams is using a climate change agenda to reach out to a new audience.

On Friday’s episode, Greg and Patricia will answer your questions or comments during the Friday Mailbag segment. Call the 24-hour Politically Georgia Podcast Hotline at (770)805-5296 and let us hear from you.

Listen and subscribe to our podcast for free at Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or Stitcher.

You can also tell your smart speaker to “play Politically Georgia podcast.”

