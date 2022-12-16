Politically Georgia: The future of runoff contests hangs in the balance

Politically Georgia podcast hosts Greg Bluestein and Patricia Murphy discuss the growing debate over whether to abolish runoffs or leave the system the way it is.
Plus, we hear from Stacey Abrams for the first time since her election defeat. And we have a packed listener mailbag from the 24-hour Politically Georgia Podcast Hotline at (770)810-5297. You’ll also hear who’s up and who’s down for the week.
