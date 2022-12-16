ajc logo
Politically Georgia: The future of runoff contests hangs in the balance

Political Insider
By - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
45 minutes ago

Politically Georgia podcast hosts Greg Bluestein and Patricia Murphy discuss the growing debate over whether to abolish runoffs or leave the system the way it is.

Plus, we hear from Stacey Abrams for the first time since her election defeat. And we have a packed listener mailbag from the 24-hour Politically Georgia Podcast Hotline at (770)810-5297. You’ll also hear who’s up and who’s down for the week.

Listen and subscribe to our podcast for free at Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or Stitcher.

You can also tell your smart speaker to “play Politically Georgia podcast.”

The Jolt: Election law changes could roil next legislative session
22h ago
Politically Georgia: Why state Democrats are at a crossroads
