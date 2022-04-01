Politically Georgia: The final dash at the Legislature is underway

In this episode of the Politically Georgia podcast, hosts Greg Bluestein and Patricia Murphy are joined by statehouse reporters Mark Niesse and Maya T. Prabhu to break down the biggest remaining questions, including a gambling bill and a new effort to rewrite elections rules.

Plus, our crew digs into what David Perdue told the AJC about his response to the “lock him up” chants about Gov. Brian Kemp at Donald Trump’s weekend rally.