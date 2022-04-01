ajc logo
Politically Georgia: The final dash at the Legislature is underway

February 12, 2022 Atlanta - Educators rally outside the Georgia State Capitol on Saturday, February 12, 2022. The Alliance For Black Lives, Gwinnett Educators for Equity and Justice and other educational and social justice partners from around the state will rally and host a peaceful march against proposed legislation that would limit what teachers may teach. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

caption arrowCaption
Political Insider
By - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
21 minutes ago
Plus, Perdue’s response to the “Lock Him Up” chanters at Trump’s rally

The final day of the legislative session is fast approaching and the last-minute push to get legislation across the finish line is underway.

In this episode of the Politically Georgia podcast, hosts Greg Bluestein and Patricia Murphy are joined by statehouse reporters Mark Niesse and Maya T. Prabhu to break down the biggest remaining questions, including a gambling bill and a new effort to rewrite elections rules.

Plus, our crew digs into what David Perdue told the AJC about his response to the “lock him up” chants about Gov. Brian Kemp at Donald Trump’s weekend rally.

Listen and subscribe to our podcast for free at Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or Stitcher.

You can also tell your smart speaker to “play Politically Georgia podcast.”

