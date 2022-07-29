Politically Georgia: The fallout of the Supreme Court’s abortion ruling

In this episode of the Politically Georgia podcast, hosts Greg Bluestein and Patricia Murphy discuss the findings of this week’s AJC poll on abortion-related issues.
Plus, we hear Republican Senate hopeful Herschel Walker react to his underdog status. Our insiders also answer your questions from the 24-hour Politically Georgia Podcast Hotline at (770)810-5297.
