Politically Georgia: The fallout of the Supreme Court’s abortion ruling

In this photo from May 14, 2022, protesters rally outside the Georgia State Capitol in support of abortion rights in Atlanta. (Elijah Nouvelage/AFP via Getty Images/TNS)

Credit: TNS

12 minutes ago

In this episode of the Politically Georgia podcast, hosts Greg Bluestein and Patricia Murphy discuss the findings of this week’s AJC poll on abortion-related issues.

Plus, we hear Republican Senate hopeful Herschel Walker react to his underdog status. Our insiders also answer your questions from the 24-hour Politically Georgia Podcast Hotline at (770)810-5297.

Listen and subscribe to our podcast for free at Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or Stitcher.

You can also tell your smart speaker to “play Politically Georgia podcast.”

