BreakingNews
AJC poll: Kemp, Warnock slightly ahead in Georgia’s top races
ajc logo
X

Politically Georgia: The AJC poll shows a split ticket leads the state’s top races

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger will all face election battles in 2022.

Combined ShapeCaption
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger will all face election battles in 2022.

Political Insider
By - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Tune in as Political Insiders Greg Bluestein and Patricia Murphy break down the results of a new Atlanta Journal-Constitution poll that gives us the clearest snapshot yet of where the top campaigns stand going into November.

Plus, our insiders update the Fulton County grand jury’s investigation into former President Donald Trump and a judge’s surprising decision that gave a boost to Republican Burt Jones, the GOP nominee for lieutenant governor.

Listen and subscribe to our podcast for free at Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or Stitcher.

You can also tell your smart speaker to “play Politically Georgia podcast.”

Spotify - https://spoti.fi/3rQihmc

Apple - https://apple.co/3G4bnyV

Google - https://bit.ly/3s8vs2i

About the Authors

Follow Greg Bluestein on facebookFollow Greg Bluestein on twitter
Follow Patricia Murphy on twitter
Editors' Picks
Ships line up at Port of Savannah with cargo diverted from West Coast16h ago
A ‘triple-dip’ La Niña is likely. Here’s what it means for Georgia
17h ago
DNA test leads Atlanta bar owner, daughter to connect during pandemic
18h ago
Voter vs. voter: Georgia conservatives target thousands for cancellation
23h ago
Voter vs. voter: Georgia conservatives target thousands for cancellation
23h ago
Japanese city alarmed by biting, clawing, attacking monkeys
1h ago
The Latest
The Jolt: Can Stacey Abrams’ policies beat Brian Kemp’s record?
23h ago
Warnock to Walker: ‘Stop dodging. Commit to debates.’
The Jolt: Sen. Raphael Warnock keeps distance from Joe Biden as president’s ratings sink
Featured
Grant Henry, owner of the Edgewood Avenue bar Church, saw his family grow during the pandemic when daughter Mary Grace Henry (left) discovered she had a half-sister, Merci Treaster. (Natrice Miller/natrice.miller@ajc.com)

Credit: Natrice Miller/ Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

DNA test leads Atlanta bar owner, daughter to connect during pandemic
18h ago
In Georgia Senate race, a historic faceoff between two Black men
2m ago
Georgia 2022: Inside the race for governor
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top