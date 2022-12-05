ajc logo
X

Politically Georgia: The 5 biggest questions of the Senate runoff

Credit: TNS

Credit: TNS

Political Insider
By - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

In this special episode of the Politically Georgia podcast, hosts Greg Bluestein and Patricia Murphy talk discuss the five biggest questions heading into the runoff between U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker.

Have a question for Greg and Patricia? Call the 24-hour Politically Georgia Podcast Hotline at (770)810-5297. We’ll play back your question and answer it during the Listener Mailbag segment on next Friday’s episode.

We would also love to know what you think of our podcast. Please take a moment to answer a few questions so we’ll know how to make this podcast even better.

Listen and subscribe to our podcast for free at Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or Stitcher.

You can also tell your smart speaker to “play Politically Georgia podcast.”

About the Authors

Follow Greg Bluestein on facebookFollow Greg Bluestein on twitter
Follow Patricia Murphy on twitter
Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel Martinez

‘Every job open’ now for Falcons, including Marcus Mariota’s10h ago

Credit: AJC

Walker, Warnock close Senate runoff with divergent strategies
9h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Drake London has strong showing in Falcons’ loss
9h ago

Credit: AP

Trae Young returns to practice, absence deemed ‘miscommunication’
13h ago

Credit: AP

Trae Young returns to practice, absence deemed ‘miscommunication’
13h ago

Police: Male victim injured in gas station shooting near GSU campus
12h ago
The Latest

Credit: Associated Press

Warnock ally tees up anti-Walker attack ad for SEC title game
On the Georgia Trail: Biden helps Warnock – from afar
The Jolt: Biden moves to elevate Georgia in presidential primaries
Featured

Credit: Steve Schaefer

PHOTOS: College Park Christmas Parade
College football scoreboard: Scores from ACC, SEC and other championship games
Georgia’s best-known bakery makes Claxton famous for fruitcake
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top