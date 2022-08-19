ajc logo
Politically Georgia: Tensions explode in Trump probe

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (L) and Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis. AJC file photos.

By - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
55 minutes ago

Hosts Greg Bluestein and Patricia Murphy discuss newly released court documents that reveal simmering tensions between Gov. Brian Kemp’s lawyer and Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.

Plus, our insiders explore the “parallel universes” of the rival U.S. Senate campaigns. You’ll also hear answers to your questions from the 24-hour Politically Georgia Hotline at (770) 810-5297.

Listen and subscribe to our podcast for free at Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or Stitcher.

You can also tell your smart speaker to “play Politically Georgia podcast.”

About the Authors

