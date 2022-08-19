Politically Georgia: Tensions explode in Trump probe

Hosts Greg Bluestein and Patricia Murphy discuss newly released court documents that reveal simmering tensions between Gov. Brian Kemp’s lawyer and Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.
Plus, our insiders explore the “parallel universes” of the rival U.S. Senate campaigns. You’ll also hear answers to your questions from the 24-hour Politically Georgia Hotline at (770) 810-5297.
