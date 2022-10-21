Politically Georgia: Superstars on the stump and a badge of honor

Politically Georgia hosts Greg Bluestein and Patricia Murphy discuss the celebrities and big-name figures working to turn out the vote for the state’s top candidates.
Our insiders also explore how Herschel Walker is leaning into the controversy over his honorary badge. And they look into the leaked text messages from former U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler’s phone.
Greg and Patricia also answer your questions from the 24-hour Politically Georgia Podcast Hotline, which you can reach at (770)810-5297.
