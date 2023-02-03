X
Politically Georgia: State GOP leaders take a pass on Donald Trump

Political Insider
By - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
20 minutes ago

More and more GOP state leaders are expressing concerns about whether former President Donald Trump can retake Georgia -- let alone the White House.

In this episode of the Politically Georgia podcast, hosts Greg Bluestein and Patricia Murphy discuss interviews with dozens of GOP leaders who are reluctant to embrace Trump’s comeback bid.

Plus, the Georgia Legislature is starting to pick up the pace, and our insiders look at the latest developments on proposals for sports betting, health care and criminal justice.

Have a question for Greg and Patricia? Call the 24-hour Politically Georgia Podcast Hotline at (770)810-5297. We’ll play back your question and answer it during the Listener Mailbag segment on next Friday’s episode.

Listen and subscribe to our podcast for free at Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or Stitcher.

You can also tell your smart speaker to “play Politically Georgia podcast.”

