Politically Georgia: State GOP leaders take a pass on Donald Trump

More and more GOP state leaders are expressing concerns about whether former President Donald Trump can retake Georgia -- let alone the White House.
In this episode of the Politically Georgia podcast, hosts Greg Bluestein and Patricia Murphy discuss interviews with dozens of GOP leaders who are reluctant to embrace Trump’s comeback bid.
Plus, the Georgia Legislature is starting to pick up the pace, and our insiders look at the latest developments on proposals for sports betting, health care and criminal justice.
