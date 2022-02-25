Hamburger icon
Politically Georgia: Russia invades Ukraine

Ukrainian soldiers in Zaitseve, Ukraine, Feb. 23, 2022. In this case, the United States intelligence community got it right, accurately predicting and broadcasting Russia’s intentions to carry out a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. (Tyler Hicks/The New York Times)

Ukrainian soldiers in Zaitseve, Ukraine, Feb. 23, 2022. In this case, the United States intelligence community got it right, accurately predicting and broadcasting Russia’s intentions to carry out a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. (Tyler Hicks/The New York Times)

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
13 minutes ago

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine will force candidates for higher office in Georgia to focus on foreign policy.

In the latest episode of the Politically Georgia podcast, host Greg Bluestein and Political Insider columnist Patricia Murphy discuss how the state’s politicians are responding to the biggest European crisis in generations.

Our team also looks at who is up and who is down in local politics this week and takes your mailbag questions.

Greg Bluestein is a political reporter who covers the governor's office and state politics for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Order his book on Georgia politics at bit.ly/FlippedTheBook.

