Politically Georgia: Russia invades Ukraine

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine will force candidates for higher office in Georgia to focus on foreign policy.
In the latest episode of the Politically Georgia podcast, host Greg Bluestein and Political Insider columnist Patricia Murphy discuss how the state’s politicians are responding to the biggest European crisis in generations.
Our team also looks at who is up and who is down in local politics this week and takes your mailbag questions.
Listen and subscribe to our podcast for free at Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or Stitcher.
You can also tell your smart speaker to “play Politically Georgia podcast.”
About the Author
Editors' Picks