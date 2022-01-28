Hamburger icon
Politically Georgia: Republicans on the upswing in AJC poll

220111-Atlanta-President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris leave the stage after speaking about voting rights during at Clark Atlanta University on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022. Ben Gray for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Credit: Ben Gray

21 minutes ago

The first poll conducted by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution shows that Democrats have an uphill battle to win in November.

In this episode of the Politically Georgia podcast, AJC political insiders Greg Bluestein and Patricia Murphy discuss why President Joe Biden’s approval rating has fallen off a cliff. Plus, we look at why Democrats are struggling in the major races -- but are with a majority of Georgians on key policy issues.

Listen and subscribe to our podcast for free at Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or Stitcher.

You can also tell your smart speaker to “play Politically Georgia podcast.”

