Politically Georgia: Republicans on the upswing in AJC poll

The first poll conducted by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution shows that Democrats have an uphill battle to win in November.
In this episode of the Politically Georgia podcast, AJC political insiders Greg Bluestein and Patricia Murphy discuss why President Joe Biden’s approval rating has fallen off a cliff. Plus, we look at why Democrats are struggling in the major races -- but are with a majority of Georgians on key policy issues.
