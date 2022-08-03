BreakingNews
Deputies shoot suspect after mother, daughter killed at Buford home
Politically Georgia: Music Midtown’s coda strikes a chord with Democrats

The fans enjoy the music of Black Pumas at Music Midtown on Sunday night, September 19, 2021, in Piedmont Park. (Photo: Ryan Fleisher for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
57 minutes ago

In this episode of the Politically Georgia podcast, AJC political insider Greg Bluestein and senior reporter Tamar Hallerman discuss the political fallout of Music Midtown’s cancellation.

They also delve into how the candidates are responding to economic uncertainty that has dominated the concerns of Georgia voters.

Listen and subscribe to our podcast for free at Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or Stitcher.

You can also tell your smart speaker to “play Politically Georgia podcast.”

