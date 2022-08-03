Politically Georgia: Music Midtown’s coda strikes a chord with Democrats

In this episode of the Politically Georgia podcast, AJC political insider Greg Bluestein and senior reporter Tamar Hallerman discuss the political fallout of Music Midtown’s cancellation.
They also delve into how the candidates are responding to economic uncertainty that has dominated the concerns of Georgia voters.
Listen and subscribe to our podcast for free at Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or Stitcher.
You can also tell your smart speaker to “play Politically Georgia podcast.”
Editors' Picks
The Latest