Politically Georgia: Kemp, Perdue clash in bruising first debate

Former Sen. David Perdue answers a question to the panelist during the gubernatorial GOP debate at the headquarters of the WSB on Sunday, April 24, 2022. The two candidates did not stop attacking each other during the debate just as they did during the campaign.Sunday, April 24, 2022. Miguel Martinez/miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com

Political Insider
By - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
35 minutes ago

The gloves came off as Gov. Brian Kemp and former U.S. Sen. David Perdue took to the stage Sunday in the first debate of the GOP primary season.

In this special episode of the Politically Georgia podcast, AJC political insiders Greg Bluestein and Patricia Murphy are joined by senior managing editor Leroy Chapman to discuss the bitter feud.

