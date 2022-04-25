Politically Georgia: Kemp, Perdue clash in bruising first debate

The gloves came off as Gov. Brian Kemp and former U.S. Sen. David Perdue took to the stage Sunday in the first debate of the GOP primary season.
In this special episode of the Politically Georgia podcast, AJC political insiders Greg Bluestein and Patricia Murphy are joined by senior managing editor Leroy Chapman to discuss the bitter feud.
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com
