Politically Georgia: Kemp hobnobs with global glitterati

Why did Gov. Brian Kemp trek to an exclusive ski resort in Switzerland to rub elbows with some of the world’s wealthiest elite?
In this episode of the Politically Georgia podcast, hosts Greg Bluestein and Patricia Murphy discuss Kemp’s trip to the World Economic Forum.
Plus, they discuss President Joe Biden’s weekend sermon at Ebenezer Baptist Church on what would have been Martin Luther King Jr.’s 94th birthday.
