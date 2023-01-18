ajc logo
Politically Georgia: Kemp hobnobs with global glitterati

Why did Gov. Brian Kemp trek to an exclusive ski resort in Switzerland to rub elbows with some of the world’s wealthiest elite?

In this episode of the Politically Georgia podcast, hosts Greg Bluestein and Patricia Murphy discuss Kemp’s trip to the World Economic Forum.

Plus, they discuss President Joe Biden’s weekend sermon at Ebenezer Baptist Church on what would have been Martin Luther King Jr.’s 94th birthday.

Have a question for Greg and Patricia? Call the 24-hour Politically Georgia Podcast Hotline at (770)810-5297. We’ll play back your question and answer it during the Listener Mailbag segment on next Friday’s episode. Or you can email the crew at pmurphy@ajc.com.

Listen and subscribe to our podcast for free at Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or Stitcher. You can also tell your smart speaker to “play Politically Georgia podcast.”

About the Authors

