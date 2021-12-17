Hamburger icon
Politically Georgia: Kemp gets fired up, Abrams buckles down

Gov. Brian Kemp smiles as he stands next to a Rivian electric truck during a ceremony to announce that the electric truck maker plans to build a $5 billion battery and assembly plant east of Atlanta projected to employ 7,500 workers, Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Credit: John Bazemore

By - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
24 minutes ago

It’s supposed to be a quiet holiday season, but it’s been anything but that in Georgia politics.

In this episode of the Politically Georgia podcast from the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, host Greg Bluestein and Political Insider Patricia Murphy dig into the $1 million attack from Gov. Brian Kemp’s campaign.

Plus, how Stacey Abrams is responding to the Republican infighting, what’s next for former U.S. Sen. David Perdue and how Kemp convinced electric automaker Rivian to build its $5 billion plant in Georgia.

