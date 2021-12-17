Politically Georgia: Kemp gets fired up, Abrams buckles down

In this episode of the Politically Georgia podcast from the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, host Greg Bluestein and Political Insider Patricia Murphy dig into the $1 million attack from Gov. Brian Kemp’s campaign.

Plus, how Stacey Abrams is responding to the Republican infighting, what’s next for former U.S. Sen. David Perdue and how Kemp convinced electric automaker Rivian to build its $5 billion plant in Georgia.