Politically Georgia: Inside the American Dream for Rent investigation

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

By The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
56 minutes ago

In this special episode of the Politically Georgia podcast, hosts Greg Bluestein and Patricia Murphy explore The Atlanta Journal-Constitution investigation into how investors are driving middle-class homebuyers out of the market.

A team of journalists at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution led by Brian Eason spent seven months digging into an investment trend that allows private equity firms to elbow individual buyers out of the housing market.

Join Eason as he discusses what triggered the single-family home rental industry to grow so quickly, how out-of-state landlords trap renters into bad situations and how this trend disproportionately affects neighborhoods of color.

Read the AJC investigation, American Dream for Rent on AJC.com/AmericanDream.

Listen and subscribe to Politically Georgia for free at Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or Stitcher.

You can also tell your smart speaker to “play Politically Georgia podcast.”

About the Authors

