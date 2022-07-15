Politically Georgia: High inflation could imperil state Democrats

In this episode of the Politically Georgia podcast, hosts Greg Bluestein and Patricia Murphy discuss how high inflation and economic uncertainty are giving Republicans a potent campaign argument -- and how Democrats are scrambling to respond.
Plus, the hosts explore how the Supreme Court’s decision overturning Roe v. Wade has reshaped the race for attorney general. They also answer questions from the Friday mailbag. You can leave your questions 24 hours a day on the Politically Georgia Podcast Line: 770-810-5297.
