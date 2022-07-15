ajc logo
Politically Georgia: High inflation could imperil state Democrats

Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla., joined at rear by Sen. Mike Crapo, R-Idaho, criticizes Biden administration policies as responsible for the inflation, during a news conference at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, July 13, 2022. U.S. inflation surged to a new four-decade high in June because of rising prices for gas, food and rent. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

32 minutes ago

In this episode of the Politically Georgia podcast, hosts Greg Bluestein and Patricia Murphy discuss how high inflation and economic uncertainty are giving Republicans a potent campaign argument -- and how Democrats are scrambling to respond.

Plus, the hosts explore how the Supreme Court’s decision overturning Roe v. Wade has reshaped the race for attorney general. They also answer questions from the Friday mailbag. You can leave your questions 24 hours a day on the Politically Georgia Podcast Line: 770-810-5297.

