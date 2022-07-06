ajc logo
X

Politically Georgia: Fulton probe edges closer to Trump’s inner circle

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Road to Majority conference Friday, June 17, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. The Georgia prosecutor investigating the conduct of former President Trump and his allies after the 2020 election is trying to compel U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham and former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani to testify before a special grand jury. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis on Tuesday, July 5, 2022, filed petitions with the judge overseeing the special grand jury. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Road to Majority conference Friday, June 17, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. The Georgia prosecutor investigating the conduct of former President Trump and his allies after the 2020 election is trying to compel U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham and former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani to testify before a special grand jury. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis on Tuesday, July 5, 2022, filed petitions with the judge overseeing the special grand jury. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)

Political Insider
By - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
27 minutes ago

In this episode of the Politically Georgia podcast, the AJC’s Greg Bluestein and Patricia Murphy discuss how Fulton County investigators plan to push Rudy Giuliani and other Donald Trump advisers to testify before the grand jury investigation the 2020 election.

Plus, our insiders talk about what former U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler is doing to stay relevant in Georgia politics. Listen and subscribe to our podcast for free at Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or Stitcher.

You can also tell your smart speaker to “play Politically Georgia podcast.”

About the Authors

Follow Greg Bluestein on facebookFollow Greg Bluestein on twitter
Follow Patricia Murphy on twitter
Editors' Picks
Fulton grand jury subpoenas Giuliani, Graham, Trump campaign lawyers 16h ago
Chipper Jones places Georgia home up for sale for $15 million
19h ago
OPEC secretary-general dies, just weeks shy of departure
15m ago
EU chief warns of danger of complete cut-off of Russian gas
1h ago
EU chief warns of danger of complete cut-off of Russian gas
1h ago
Saudi Arabia expecting 1 million in largest hajj since virus
31m ago
The Latest
The Jolt: Why some of Stacey Abrams’ biggest proposals look a lot like Brian Kemp’s
21h ago
Warnock focuses Senate hearing on curbing drug prices
The Jolt: Gas tax battle heats up as Stacey Abrams targets voters at the pump
Featured
Paige Forrester, 18, of Columbia, Alabama is seen before prom at Shepherd Center in Atlanta on Friday, April 22, 2022. Forrester was admitted on Jan. 13 after a car accident caused a spinal cord injury. (Arvin Temkar / arvin.temkar@ajc.com)

Credit: Arvin Temkar

PHOTOS: Shepherd Center creates enchanted garden prom for its teen clients
Georgia high court rightly overturned murder convictions, legal experts say
Airport terminal for the rich and famous coming to Hartsfield-Jackson
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top