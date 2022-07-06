Politically Georgia: Fulton probe edges closer to Trump’s inner circle

In this episode of the Politically Georgia podcast, the AJC’s Greg Bluestein and Patricia Murphy discuss how Fulton County investigators plan to push Rudy Giuliani and other Donald Trump advisers to testify before the grand jury investigation the 2020 election.
Plus, our insiders talk about what former U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler is doing to stay relevant in Georgia politics. Listen and subscribe to our podcast for free at Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or Stitcher.
You can also tell your smart speaker to “play Politically Georgia podcast.”
