Politically Georgia: Fulton County’s probe of Trump is heating up

As Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis pushes ahead with her investigation into whether Donald Trump broke the law by trying to reverse his election defeat, the former president is leveling threats against her and other prosecutors.
In this edition of the Politically Georgia podcast, Atlanta Journal-Constitution political insider Greg Bluestein is joined by columnist Patricia Murphy and senior reporter Tamar Hallerman.
Our team will breakdown where the case stands, why it might not be so open and shut, and why Willis called for backup from law enforcement after Trump’s weekend rally.
