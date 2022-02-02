Hamburger icon
Politically Georgia: Fulton County’s probe of Trump is heating up

FILE - Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis poses among boxes containing thousands of primal cases at her office, Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, file photo in Atlanta. Willis, weighing whether Donald Trump and others committed crimes by trying to pressure Georgia election officials to overturn Joe Biden's presidential victory said a decision on whether to bring charges could come as early as the first half of this year. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)

Credit: John Bazemore

As Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis pushes ahead with her investigation into whether Donald Trump broke the law by trying to reverse his election defeat, the former president is leveling threats against her and other prosecutors.

In this edition of the Politically Georgia podcast, Atlanta Journal-Constitution political insider Greg Bluestein is joined by columnist Patricia Murphy and senior reporter Tamar Hallerman.

Our team will breakdown where the case stands, why it might not be so open and shut, and why Willis called for backup from law enforcement after Trump’s weekend rally.

Listen and subscribe to our podcast for free at Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or Stitcher.

You can also tell your smart speaker to “play Politically Georgia podcast.”

About the Authors

Investigations
