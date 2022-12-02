ajc logo
Politically Georgia: Duncan’s defection and Walker’s woes

By - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
49 minutes ago

Politically Georgia podcast hosts Greg Bluestein and Patricia Murphy discuss Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan’s decision to abstain from voting for Herschel Walker in the final stretch of his runoff.

Plus, our insiders look at why senior Republicans are baffled by Walker’s closing strategy against U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock.

Greg and Patricia also answer your questions from the 24-hour Politically Georgia Podcast Hotline at (770)810-5297 and give you their who’s up and who’s down for the week.

We here at Politically Georgia would like to know what you think of our podcast. Please take a moment to answer a few questions so we’ll know how to make this podcast even better.

Listen and subscribe to our podcast for free at Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or Stitcher.

You can also tell your smart speaker to “play Politically Georgia podcast.”

About the Authors

