Politically Georgia: Duncan’s defection and Walker’s woes

Politically Georgia podcast hosts Greg Bluestein and Patricia Murphy discuss Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan’s decision to abstain from voting for Herschel Walker in the final stretch of his runoff.
Plus, our insiders look at why senior Republicans are baffled by Walker’s closing strategy against U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock.
Greg and Patricia also answer your questions from the 24-hour Politically Georgia Podcast Hotline at (770)810-5297 and give you their who’s up and who’s down for the week.
