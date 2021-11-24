ajc logo
Politically Georgia: Dickens takes lead in Atlanta mayoral race

Andre Dickens and Felicia Moore participate in the Atlanta Regional Mayoral Forum, moderated by Bill Bolling, and centered around Atlanta's housing challenges and takes place in two parts Wednesday, Oct 6, 2021. (Jenni Girtman for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
Andre Dickens and Felicia Moore participate in the Atlanta Regional Mayoral Forum, moderated by Bill Bolling, and centered around Atlanta's housing challenges and takes place in two parts Wednesday, Oct 6, 2021. (Jenni Girtman for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

57 minutes ago

In this Race for City Hall edition of the Politically Georgia podcast, Political Insider Greg Bluestein welcomes reporters Wilborn Nobles and J.D. Capelouto to discuss the latest developments in the mayoral runoff.

Our team discusses why Andre Dickens has passed Felicia Moore in the latest AJC/WSB-TV poll. Plus we dig through what the candidates had to say during their visit to the AJC newsroom.

