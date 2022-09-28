ajc logo
Politically Georgia: Can Republicans gain ground in Atlanta’s suburbs?

Politically Georgia hosts Greg Bluestein and Patricia Murphy discuss how Gov. Brian Kemp and other Republicans are trying to expand the electoral map from deep-red rural areas to the Atlanta suburbs.

Have a question about Georgia politics? Call the 24-hour Politically Georgia Podcast Hotline at (770)810-5297 and leave your question. Greg and Patricia will answer it during the Listener Mailbag segment in Friday’s episode.

