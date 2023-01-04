ajc logo
Politically Georgia: Bold predictions for 2023

Political Insider
By - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
16 minutes ago

Georgia legislators won’t eliminate the runoff system. Atlanta will land the Democratic National Convention. And Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis will seek criminal charges against former President Donald Trump.

Those were some of the predictions that Politically Georgia hosts Greg Bluestein and Patricia Murphy agreed on for the year ahead. But there was plenty the disagreed upon, too.

Have a question for Greg and Patricia? Call the 24-hour Politically Georgia Podcast Hotline at (770)810-5297. We’ll play back your question and answer it during the Listener Mailbag segment on next Friday’s episode.

Listen and subscribe to our podcast for free at Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or Stitcher.

You can also tell your smart speaker to “play Politically Georgia podcast.”

