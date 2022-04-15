Politically Georgia: A tidal wave of cash hits the Senate race

Three months into this election year and U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock has already broken another fundraising record.
In this episode of the Politically Georgia podcast, AJC political insiders Greg Bluestein and Patricia Murphy breakdown how the Democrat will use the $25 million he’s amassed -- and how GOP frontrunner Herschel Walker plans to respond.
Plus, our team also looks at the strategy behind new ads from Stacey Abrams and why Gov. Brian Kemp still can’t shake off false claims about the 2020 election.
