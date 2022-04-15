ajc logo
Politically Georgia: A tidal wave of cash hits the Senate race

Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker

Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker

Three months into this election year and U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock has already broken another fundraising record.

In this episode of the Politically Georgia podcast, AJC political insiders Greg Bluestein and Patricia Murphy breakdown how the Democrat will use the $25 million he’s amassed -- and how GOP frontrunner Herschel Walker plans to respond.

Plus, our team also looks at the strategy behind new ads from Stacey Abrams and why Gov. Brian Kemp still can’t shake off false claims about the 2020 election.

Listen and subscribe to our podcast for free at Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or Stitcher.

You can also tell your smart speaker to “play Politically Georgia podcast.”

Improvements on the way for Lawrenceville post office after months of complaints

Ossoff, Bourdeaux blast conditions at Lawrenceville post office
1h ago
