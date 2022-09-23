ajc logo
X

Politically Georgia: A renewed fight for blue votes in red territory

Political Insider
By - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Politically Georgia podcast hosts Greg Bluestein and Patricia Murphy discuss why Democrats are competing in deep-red territory -- and why Republicans plan to step up their efforts in Atlanta’s suburbs.

Greg and Patricia also answer your questions from the 24-hour Politically Georgia Podcast Hotline at (770)810-5297.

Listen and subscribe to our podcast for free at Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or Stitcher.

You can also tell your smart speaker to “play Politically Georgia podcast.”

About the Authors

Follow Greg Bluestein on facebookFollow Greg Bluestein on twitter
Follow Patricia Murphy on twitter
Editors' Picks

Credit: Adrianne Murchison

Forum: Mayors say it’s critical for residents to join fight against Fulton over sales...14h ago

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Stacey Abrams has a surprising problem with Black voters

Metro Atlanta adds 10,500 jobs, weaker than typical August
14h ago

Ex-boyfriend convicted of murder in death of DeKalb postal worker
17h ago

Ex-boyfriend convicted of murder in death of DeKalb postal worker
17h ago

Pumpkin Festival, North Georgia State Fair and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta...
15h ago
The Latest

Credit: TNS

The Jolt: Trump target Raffensperger dominating race for reelection
23h ago
The Jolt: Biden’s policies are popular in Georgia — even if he isn’t
Politically Georgia: Why the AJC poll is good news for Republicans
Featured

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia senior care facilities fumble do-not-resuscitate orders
Native Americans get their say in plan to expand Ocmulgee National Park in Middle Georgia
17h ago
As losses take toll, pressure rises on Georgia Tech’s Geoff Collins, Todd Stansbury
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top