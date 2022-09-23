Politically Georgia: A renewed fight for blue votes in red territory

Politically Georgia podcast hosts Greg Bluestein and Patricia Murphy discuss why Democrats are competing in deep-red territory -- and why Republicans plan to step up their efforts in Atlanta’s suburbs.
Greg and Patricia also answer your questions from the 24-hour Politically Georgia Podcast Hotline at (770)810-5297.
Listen and subscribe to our podcast for free at Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or Stitcher.
You can also tell your smart speaker to “play Politically Georgia podcast.”
Editors' Picks
The Latest