Politically Georgia: A live event with Andre Dickens

Politically Georgia hosts Greg Bluestein and Patricia Murphy are live at the iconic Manuel’s Tavern with AJC subscribers and podcasts listeners for a special event with Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens.
Our insiders discuss the closing of Atlanta Medical Center, the prospect of Atlanta hosting the Democratic National Convention and the future of the Buckhead cityhood movement.
Plus, answers to many great questions from our live audience.
Listen and subscribe to our podcast for free at Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or Stitcher.
You can also tell your smart speaker to “play Politically Georgia podcast.”
Editors' Picks
Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@
The Latest