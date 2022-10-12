ajc logo
Politically Georgia: A live event with Andre Dickens

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Political Insider
By - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Politically Georgia hosts Greg Bluestein and Patricia Murphy are live at the iconic Manuel’s Tavern with AJC subscribers and podcasts listeners for a special event with Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens.

Our insiders discuss the closing of Atlanta Medical Center, the prospect of Atlanta hosting the Democratic National Convention and the future of the Buckhead cityhood movement.

Plus, answers to many great questions from our live audience.

