Politically Georgia: A doomed hospital shakes up 2022 races

The Emergency Room Entrance at Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center on Boulevard in Atlanta. Hospitals are stocking up on gowns and protective wear and holding refresher courses in infection control amid a growing coronavirus outbreak. JOHN SPINK/JSPINK@AJC.COM

The Emergency Room Entrance at Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center on Boulevard in Atlanta.

By The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
21 minutes ago

In this episode of the Politically Georgia podcast, hosts Greg Bluestein and Patricia Murphy discuss how the imminent closure of Atlanta Medical Center is factoring into the midterm election.

Plus, our insiders cover the joint rally with Stacey Abrams and U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock following reports of campaign disunity.

You’ll also hear Greg and Patricia answer your questions from the 24-hour Politically Georgia Podcast Hotline at (770) 810-5297.

Listen and subscribe to our podcast for free at Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or Stitcher.

You can also tell your smart speaker to “play Politically Georgia podcast.”

