Politically Georgia: 4 top candidates, 4 very different campaigns

Political Insider
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
34 minutes ago

Politically Georgia hosts Greg Bluestein and Patricia Murphy discuss why the four major candidates in Georgia’s midterms are running vastly different types of campaigns.

Plus, our insiders answer your questions from the 24-hour Politically Georgia Podcast Hotline at (770)810-5297.

Georgia lands EV battery parts plant after company gets $178M grant
1h ago

