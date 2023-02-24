X
Podcast: Why is the leader of Fulton’s grand jury probe speaking out?

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Political Insider
By The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
46 minutes ago

In this episode of the Politically Georgia podcast, hosts Greg Bluestein and Patricia Murphy are joined by Tamar Hallerman to discuss her interview with the leader of the Fulton County special grand jury probing whether Donald Trump and his allies broke state laws after his 2020 defeat.

Our hosts are also joined by Atlanta City Hall reporter Riley Bunch to discuss the new steps Atlanta is taking to land the 2024 Democratic National Convention. And they’ll discuss Gov. Brian Kemp’s latest power play and an update from Plains, where Jimmy Carter is in hospice care.

You’ll hear answers to listener questions from the 24-hour Politically Georgia Podcast Hotline at (770)810-5297 and the weekly “who’s up” and “who’s down” feature.

Listen and subscribe to our podcast for free at Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or Stitcher.

You can also tell your smart speaker to “play Politically Georgia podcast.”

