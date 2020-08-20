Ossoff takes another swing at Perdue’s COVID policy in Senate contest

A string of recent polls show a tight race between Perdue and Ossoff, the owner of an investigative journalism firm who gained national attention for his 2017 bid for Congress. Libertarian Shane Hazel is also in the race.

Here’s the clip:

Here’s a transcript:

“I’m Jon Ossoff, and so many families and small businesses are hurting right now.

But when Georgians needed help, Senator Perdue fought against $1,200 stimulus checks for workers, and he led the fight to cut unemployment insurance — while at the same time he gave billions to his corporate donors.

Politicians like David Perdue put the donors and lobbyists who fund their campaigns ahead of ordinary people.

I approve this message because I’m not taking corporate donations, and I’ll put working families and small businesses first.”