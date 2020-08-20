Ossoff takes another swing at Perdue’s COVID policy in Senate contest

Democrat Jon Ossoff took aim at U.S. Sen. David Perdue’s coronavirus approach again Thursday with a new TV ad claiming the Republican opposed a robust package for Americans caught in the pandemic’s economic whiplash.
“When Georgians needed help, Senator Perdue fought against $1,200 stimulus checks for workers,” said Ossoff, before accusing him of putting “donors and lobbyists who fund their campaigns ahead of ordinary people.”
It’s the latest attempt by Ossoff to gain ground on Perdue by criticizing his healthcare policy and his response to the pandemic, a theme that Democrats across the nation have seized upon as November nears.
In late July, Ossoff released a Zoom-style ad urging leaders to “stop politicizing masks” and take more aggressive steps to corral the disease. And he’s criticized the U.S. Senate for going on August recess without extending coronavirus relief measures.
Perdue, a former Fortune 500 chief executive, has countered with ads and campaign messages focusing on his support for the Paycheck Protection Program and legislation to finance reopening plans for school systems. He’s also recently said he backs a more targeted stimulus program.
A string of recent polls show a tight race between Perdue and Ossoff, the owner of an investigative journalism firm who gained national attention for his 2017 bid for Congress. Libertarian Shane Hazel is also in the race.
Here’s the clip:
Here’s a transcript:
“I’m Jon Ossoff, and so many families and small businesses are hurting right now.
But when Georgians needed help, Senator Perdue fought against $1,200 stimulus checks for workers, and he led the fight to cut unemployment insurance — while at the same time he gave billions to his corporate donors.
Politicians like David Perdue put the donors and lobbyists who fund their campaigns ahead of ordinary people.
I approve this message because I’m not taking corporate donations, and I’ll put working families and small businesses first.”