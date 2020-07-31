A pandemic first: Ossoff airs TV ad from self-isolation in Senate race

For the latest evidence of that transformation, look no further than Senate Democratic nominee Jon Ossoff’s newest 30-second spot: A Zoom-style commercial filmed from the living room of his Atlanta house while he’s in self-isolation.

“Hey it’s Jon Ossoff from home,” he says as the ad opens, before reminding viewers his wife, Dr. Alisha Kramer, recently tested positive for the disease. Although Ossoff’s test was negative, he’s in quarantine for at least another week.