Opinion: The U.S. Supreme Court ends a diplomatic venture before it can begin

Late Friday, the U.S. Supreme Court dismissed the Texas lawsuit that sought the trashing of nearly 5 million presidential votes in Georgia.
The justices also killed a perfectly noble idea I had hatched, intended to help us adapt to an abrupt change in our political system that had been endorsed by two incumbent U.S. senators from Georgia, as well as many home-grown, GOP members of Congress.
Here’s the note I sent a Georgia-born friend (UGA ’77) who lives outside Dallas:
Randy:
I’m about to approach the governor about this, and I’m sure he’ll buy in.
Given that Texas now must approve everything that Georgia does, we in this subservient state will need an ambassador to present our issues to Austin.
It is my intention to nominate you as Georgia’s ambassador to Texas. You know the people and the culture, and can surely navigate their needs and desires.
I don’t know that we can pay you outright, but I assume that there will be graft aplenty that would make this profitable for all.
Best,
Jim Galloway
Georgia Minister of Foreign Affairs (self-appointed)
This was his immediate reply:
I humbly accept, Minister. I shall present my credentials to the governor forthwith.
I expect no difficulty in establishing my bona fides. Two Texas counties were named for relatives of mine, including one distant cousin who signed the Texas Declaration of Independence, another who was an Alamo martyr, and a four-times great uncle who was Texas House speaker.
Furthermore, I have learned to affect the accent. I do not have any cowboy boots, but I could expense them.
There may be certain complications when Texas secedes again, but I’m certain that Georgia will be happy as a satellite. The pay is no matter, although I would appreciate a diplomatic license plate and the immunity from local laws that comes with it.
I look forward to serving Georgia’s interests beneath the dome of the Texas Capitol.
Your ob’d’t servant, etc.
As you can see, there was great merit in this plan – which I will now place in a drawer. One never knows if it might be needed again.