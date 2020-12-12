Opinion: The U.S. Supreme Court ends a diplomatic venture before it can begin

Randy:

I’m about to approach the governor about this, and I’m sure he’ll buy in.

Given that Texas now must approve everything that Georgia does, we in this subservient state will need an ambassador to present our issues to Austin.

It is my intention to nominate you as Georgia’s ambassador to Texas. You know the people and the culture, and can surely navigate their needs and desires.

I don’t know that we can pay you outright, but I assume that there will be graft aplenty that would make this profitable for all.

Best,

Jim Galloway

Georgia Minister of Foreign Affairs (self-appointed)

-