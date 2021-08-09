One-third of Georgia’s sheriffs back Gary Black’s Senate bid

U.S. Senate candidate Gary Black won the endorsements of one-third of Georgia’s 159 sheriffs, giving the Republican an important network of local law enforcement support as he competes to challenge Democrat Raphael Warnock next year.
Black announced the 60 endorsements days after he told the Georgia Sheriffs Association he would fight “anti-cop rhetoric” in Washington: “I may not wear a gun or badge, but it’s going to be my job to make sure you can use both when necessary.”
The endorsements are the latest sign that the state’s Republican establishment is growing tired of waiting on Herschel Walker to decide on a run -- or unconvinced he would be a strong candidate even with Donald Trump’s support. The former football great, who has lived in Texas for decades, has repeatedly said he’s in no hurry to join the race.
They also give Black, a three-term agriculture commissioner, a chance to highlight a theme that Republicans have quickly turned into a 2022 campaign mainstay: A call for law-and-order and increased police funding to halt the comeback attempt by resurgent Democrats.
The 60 sheriffs represent swathes of rural Georgia, though several from larger counties are on the list, including Fayette County Sheriff Barry Babb.
Black can also claim bipartisan support, since at least six of the sheriffs are Democrats: Mike Dewey of Brooks County, Doug Hanks of Cook County, Wiley Griffin of Decatur County, Robert Oglesby of Jenkins County, Nick Norton of Lanier County and Craig Nobles of Long County.
Black is the best known of three Republicans in the race, a group that also includes military veterans Kelvin King and Latham Saddler. The commissioner previously won former Gov. Nathan Deal’s endorsement, though many other Republican leaders are staying on the sidelines.
The uncertainty underscores how unsettled the field remains, as senior Republicans worry that Walker’s long history of erratic and violent behavior, his no-shows on the campaign trail and his long-standing residency in Texas could weaken his bid.
Black last week became the first GOP candidate to publicly criticize Walker, calling on the Texan to move to Georgia, “register and vote in some elections and learn what Georgians have on their minds” before entering the race.
Here’s a list of Black’s endorsements:
