Gary Black gets tough on Herschel Walker in 2022 Senate bid

It could be the beginning of a concerted effort by Black to show his tougher side as he races to position himself against Walker and fend off two other challengers: Military veterans Latham Saddler, the race’s leading fundraiser, and Kelvin King, a construction executive.

Black has assembled a team of campaign aides who aren’t afraid to throw an elbow. They’ve shown that while working for the likes of U.S. Rep. Doug Collins during his 2020 Senate bid and a string of longshot congressional candidates who successfully won tough races. Some cut their teeth in Sonny Perdue’s bare-knuckled 2002 bid for governor.

Their challenge is to show the edgier side of Black, a three-term agriculture commissioner perhaps best known in much of the state for his advocacy of the Georgia Grown farming initiative. In the weeks ahead, they’re likely to frame him as a budget-cutting enforcer charged with ensuring food safety and preventing animal cruelty. Campaign insiders see it as a “nice guy/tough guy” blend.

Before Monday, the three Senate contenders hadn’t taken direct aim at Walker, though they more subtly contrasted their records: a record in the armed forces or in public office, their ties to Georgia, and a willingness to engage grassroots voters on the campaign trail.

Meanwhile, a drumbeat of recent media reports have highlighted Walker’s exaggerated business dealings, his violent behavior, a growing chorus of Republicans worried by his potential candidacy and the revelation that he skipped the 2016 presidential election.

In a statement, Black called on Walker to get off the sidelines if he’s going to run.

“If my old schoolmate from UGA wants to join the conversation here in Georgia, I welcome hearing his ideas,” Black said. “But it takes more than pretending to change your car tags. Move here, pay taxes here, register and vote in some elections and learn what Georgians have on their minds.”