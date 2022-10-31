On the Georgia Trail: Walker’s campaign targets ‘Run Herschel Run’ PAC

Credit: Ben Gray Credit: Ben Gray

Sheriffs blast Abrams’ law enforcement comments

The president of the Georgia Sheriffs Association criticized Democrat Stacey Abrams for her debate comments involving the 107 sheriffs who endorsed Gov. Brian Kemp.

Effingham County Sheriff Jimmy McDuffie, a Kemp supporter, said Abrams’ remarks are “exactly the type of false, demoralizing, and offensive accusations that have driven good men and women away from the law enforcement profession.”

The exchange started with Kemp’s boast that 107 Georgia sheriffs support him for reelection, including several Democrats. He said their approval proves they know who “is going to be with them, who has their back and who continues to have their back.”

That’s when Abrams responded that she didn’t expect their blessing because she has never been a member of the “good ol’ boys club.”

“So no, I don’t have 107 sheriffs who want to be able to take Black people off the streets, who want to be able to go without accountability,” she said. “I don’t think every sheriff wants that, but I do know that we need a governor who believes in both defending law enforcement but also defending the people of Georgia.”

McDuffie said law enforcement officers “put their lives on the line for everyone in their community.”

“To suggest otherwise is insulting and outrageous. As president of the Georgia Sheriffs Association, I was incredibly disappointed to hear what Ms. Abrams had to say about the sheriffs of our state, and I hope she will do the right thing and immediately apologize to Georgia’s law enforcement community.”

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Why Abrams’ campaign is optimistic about early voting

Top aides to Stacey Abrams held an online press conference on Monday to bring attention to the surge of early voting turnout that could help the Democrat’s campaign.

Abrams campaign manager Lauren Groh-Wargo highlighted an uptick of Black voters who have participated in the first two weeks of early voting. Some 450,000 Black Georgians have voted, compared to about 300,000 at the same point in 2018.

“The bottom line is Stacey Abrams can win outright. She can win in a runoff. This thing is not over. I know many of you in the media have counted us out. We are used to being counted out,” Groh-Wargo said.

“I can tell you that under the hood of these vote-by-mail numbers, we are seeing high rates of infrequent and less frequent voters voting on the Democratic side, really strong performance overall.”