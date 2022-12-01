On the Georgia trail: Walker dishes red meat ahead of Obama visit

“One of the things that they got to remember, President Obama is a celebrity, and that seems to be where Raphael Warnock’s getting his money from – celebrities,” Walker said.

The Democrat has vastly out-raised Walker throughout the campaign and collected $52 million over a roughly three-week span during parts of October and November. Much of his contributions are from small-dollar donors.

Walker, meanwhile, has depended on high-profile Republicans to help his campaign. U.S. Sens. Ted Cruz, Lindsey Graham and Rick Scott are mainstays on the trail with Walker. And he was set to be introduced Thursday by former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who canceled because of a family issue.

Beset by blunders that have complicated his chances of a victory, Walker’s allies are urging supporters to keep the faith. Ralph Reed of the evangelical Faith and Freedom Coalition urged the Republican’s detractors to be lulled into a sense of complacency.

“Keep on underestimating this man. Keep on discounting him,” he told the crowd in Columbus. “Because I’ve got news for you — next Tuesday we’re going to be celebrating him as the next U.S. senator.”