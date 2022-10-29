ajc logo
On the Georgia Trail: Politicians mourn Vince Dooley

The late Vince Dooley was a legendary football coach and University of Georgia athletic director. His legacy was also intertwined with Georgia politics.

The history buff took steps to run for Georgia governor in the early 1980s and weighed a U.S. Senate bid as a Democrat in 1985 before abandoning the idea. His wife, Barbara Dooley, waged an unsuccessful campaign as a Republican for a U.S. House seat in 2002.

Long after he retired, Dooley’s endorsement was coveted by candidates from both parties. One of his last public acts was taping a TV ad for Republican Senate hopeful Herschel Walker, who was the star of Dooley’s 1980 national championship team. Walker said he was “like a second father” to him.

“Without Coach Dooley, there is no Herschel Walker,” Walker said. “He helped make me the man I am today and I will never be able to thank him enough for everything he did for me.”

He was also a dear friend to Gov. Brian Kemp, an Athens native whose childhood was shaped by Dooley. From a 2019 AJC story:

“To say Kemp is friendly with the Dooley family is like saying Georgia’s mascot has a few wrinkles. The governor vacationed with the Dooley family as a child and roomed with the coach’s son, Daniel, in college. They remain very close.”

In a statement Friday after Dooley’s death, Kemp said his family “was profoundly influenced and made better by personally having known this man of greatness.”

Greg Bluestein is a political reporter who covers the governor's office and Georgia politics for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Order his book on Georgia politics at bit.ly/FlippedTheBook.

