On the Georgia Trail: Politicians mourn Vince Dooley

The history buff took steps to run for Georgia governor in the early 1980s and weighed a U.S. Senate bid as a Democrat in 1985 before abandoning the idea. His wife, Barbara Dooley, waged an unsuccessful campaign as a Republican for a U.S. House seat in 2002.

Long after he retired, Dooley’s endorsement was coveted by candidates from both parties. One of his last public acts was taping a TV ad for Republican Senate hopeful Herschel Walker, who was the star of Dooley’s 1980 national championship team. Walker said he was “like a second father” to him.