New Senate GOP ad highlights Schumer’s boast of sweeping Georgia

A new ad released Wednesday features Florida U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, the next chairman of the Senate GOP campaign arm. But it really stars Schumer, the Senate’s top Democrat, whose eight-word vow bookends the 30-second spot: “Now we take Georgia, then we change America.”

Schumer was filmed making those remarks on Saturday in the afterglow of President-elect Joe Biden’s victory. They play into longstanding GOP attacks in Georgia that Democrats are puppets of out-of-state interests who are too extreme for the state.