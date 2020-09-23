New Monmouth poll is latest to show tight Georgia 2020 races

U.S. Sen. David Perdue holds a slight lead over Democrat Jon Ossoff, with a 48-42 edge over his main challenger. Libertarian Shane Hazel is pegged at 4% of support while another 6% are undecided.

It shows Ossoff with room to grow among his party’s core constituency: While Perdue has the support of 91% of Trump voters, Ossoff has the backing of 85% of Biden supporters.

In the messy special election for U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler’s seat, the Republican is knotted up with U.S. Rep. Doug Collins and Warnock in a close pack. Loeffler has 23%, Collins is at 22% and Warnock is at 21% -- all within the margin of error.

The biggest change since the last Monmouth poll is Warnock’s standing, which was at 9% in the July survey. His rise in the polls came at the expense of Democrat Matt Lieberman, who was pegged at 11%.

The Monmouth poll was conducted by telephone from Sept. 17-21 with 402 Georgia registered voters.