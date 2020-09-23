New Monmouth poll is latest to show tight Georgia 2020 races

A poll released Wednesday by Monmouth University is the latest to show the race for president in Georgia is deadlocked and tight elections in the state’s two U.S. contests.
The poll of registered Georgia voters showed President Donald Trump at 47% and Joe Biden with 46%, within the margin of error of 4.9 percentage points. Libertarian Jo Jorgensen tallied 2% and another 4% are undecided.
It’s the latest survey that shows a close race for Georgia’s statewide seats, one reason why Trump is visiting Georgia on Friday to shore up support in a state he must win. It also joins a string of recent surveys that show Senate candidate Raphael Warnock climbing in the polls as he consolidates Democratic support.
An Atlanta Journal-Constitution poll released on Tuesday showed similar dynamics, with neck-and-neck contests in Georgia’s top races.
Though the Monmouth poll’s top-line numbers remain largely unchanged since the university’s last survey of Georgia voters in July, it found Trump has gained among voters aged 65 and older while Biden drew more support from voters aged 50 to 64.
U.S. Sen. David Perdue holds a slight lead over Democrat Jon Ossoff, with a 48-42 edge over his main challenger. Libertarian Shane Hazel is pegged at 4% of support while another 6% are undecided.
It shows Ossoff with room to grow among his party’s core constituency: While Perdue has the support of 91% of Trump voters, Ossoff has the backing of 85% of Biden supporters.
In the messy special election for U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler’s seat, the Republican is knotted up with U.S. Rep. Doug Collins and Warnock in a close pack. Loeffler has 23%, Collins is at 22% and Warnock is at 21% -- all within the margin of error.
The biggest change since the last Monmouth poll is Warnock’s standing, which was at 9% in the July survey. His rise in the polls came at the expense of Democrat Matt Lieberman, who was pegged at 11%.
The Monmouth poll was conducted by telephone from Sept. 17-21 with 402 Georgia registered voters.