New Loeffler ad: ‘She’s more conservative than Attila the Hun’

“Heyllt garr,” Atilla commands.

“Attack big government. Yeah,” responds the lowly aide.

“Darr schfil,” Atilla answers.

“Eliminate the liberal scribes,” translates the staffer, before turning to the camera. “Uh oh.”

Then comes a narrator: “More conservative than Attila the Hun. Kelly Loeffler, 100% Trump voting record.”

Once, Loeffler was promoted as a candidate who could help win over wavering moderates and independents in metro Atlanta’s suburbs, particularly on-the-fence women. Now her campaign is tongue-in-cheek comparing her to a cunning war commander from the 400s.

It’s a reflection of the dynamics of the messy contest. Loeffler has raced to define herself as the most conservative candidate in the race since Gov. Brian Kemp appointed her to the seat last year, hoping to prevent U.S. Rep. Doug Collins from outflanking her on the right.

She faces the four-term congressman and 19 other challengers in a November special election with all candidates on the same ballot, and her route to a spot in a January runoff rests with conservative voters.

Check it out here: