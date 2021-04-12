Republican Kelvin King to challenge Warnock in 2022 Senate contest

Long rumored to run, King is aiming to take advantage of the unsettled field in the wide-open GOP contest against Warnock. But he may soon have plenty more company.

Veteran Navy SEAL Latham Saddler, a banking executive and former White House fellow, recently filed paperwork to run.

Former U.S. Rep. Doug Collins is “seriously” considering a bid, as is former U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler and U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter. The circling of the wagons around the election law could also lift Attorney General Chris Carr, who has vowed to defend the overhaul in court.

And Trump has pressured University of Georgia football legend Herschel Walker to run, though he has lived for years in Texas.