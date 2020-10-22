More Mao: Collins ad blasts Loeffler for portrait of ‘brutal mass murderer’

A Collins aide said the picture he referred to came from a now-deleted 2018 Facebook photo that was taken down shortly after the congressman mentioned it during the debate. The photo was taken in front of what looked like an Andy Warhol painting or print of Mao Zedong that was inspired by President Richard Nixon’s landmark visit to China in 1972.

Loeffler’s spokesman initially suggested the image was “photoshopped.” He said Wednesday that the senator and her husband do not own the Mao portrait, but that it was unclear whether it was on display in their Atlanta estate in the past.

Her campaign has countered by bringing up a Senate bill she co-sponsored that would impose stricter requirements on publicly traded companies with ties to the Chinese government, a measure that’s pending in the U.S. House.

Collins and Loeffler both raised roughly $2 million in the three-month period between July and September. But Loeffler has heavily outspent her rival on the airwaves thanks to a $20 million cash infusion from her own account.

The congressman hopes to counter that onslaught with attention-grabbing ads. Her spokesman, Dan McLagan, said the Republican’s latest ad will show Loeffler’s “determination to follow the adage to ‘dance with the Yuan who brung ya.’”

