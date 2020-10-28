Monmouth poll: Biden takes slim lead in Georgia, Ossoff-Perdue deadlocked

In the special election race, Warnock has pulled into a clear lead with 41% support – though still far short of the majority-vote he needs to avoid a Jan. 5 runoff. Loeffler and Collins are in a tight race for second place; Loeffler is at 21% and Collins at 18%. Other contenders are in the single-digits.

While the two Republicans pummel each other, Warnock has consolidated Democratic support and avoided many GOP attacks. It helps explain his solid standing in a potential runoff matchups: He leads Loeffler 49-41 and Collins 51-39 among registered voters.

The race is slightly closer among those most likely to vote in a lower-turnout January runoff, but Warnock is still ahead. He’s up 51-45 over Loeffler and 52-45 over Collins.

Other recent surveys, including an Atlanta Journal-Constitution poll released Monday, showed a tight race for president and other top contests. Biden visited Georgia on Tuesday to rally voters in a state that hasn’t voted Democratic for president since 1992, yet another sign of the close race.

See the Monmouth results here.