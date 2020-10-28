X

Monmouth poll: Biden takes slim lead in Georgia, Ossoff-Perdue deadlocked

FILE - This combination of Sept. 29, 2020, file photos shows President Donald Trump, left, and former Vice President Joe Biden during the first presidential debate at Case Western University and Cleveland Clinic, in Cleveland, Ohio. Trump and Biden have starkly different visions for the international role of the United States — and the presidency. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

Credit: Patrick Semansky

By Greg Bluestein, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Poll shows Warnock has edge in a likely runoff

The Monmouth University poll released Wednesday shows Democrats making recent gains in Georgia, with Joe Biden eking out a slim lead over President Donald Trump and Jon Ossoff knotted up against U.S. Sen. David Perdue.

It’s also the latest poll that has Democrat Raphael Warnock as the clear front-runner in the chaotic special election for U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler’s seat – and it gives him a head-to-head lead over both Loeffler and U.S. Rep. Doug Collins in a likely Jan. 5 runoff.

Biden edged Trump 50-45 among registered voters – just outside the poll’s margin of error of 4.4 percentage points. Another 2% back Libertarian Jo Jorgensen and 2% were undecided. Among likely voters, the results are slightly narrowed, with Biden topping Trump 50-46 in a high turnout scenario.

Though the numbers represent a small swing toward Biden, the results are not statistically different from the Monmouth poll’s previous polls in September and July.

There was a bigger shift in contest for Perdue’s seat. In Monmouth’s September poll, the Republican led Ossoff 48-42. In this survey, the race was within the margin of error, with Ossoff at 49% and Perdue at 46%. Libertarian Shane Hazel was at 2% and another 2% are undecided.

ExploreIn Georgia, a Senate GOP firewall is under attack by resurgent Democrats

In the special election race, Warnock has pulled into a clear lead with 41% support – though still far short of the majority-vote he needs to avoid a Jan. 5 runoff. Loeffler and Collins are in a tight race for second place; Loeffler is at 21% and Collins at 18%. Other contenders are in the single-digits.

While the two Republicans pummel each other, Warnock has consolidated Democratic support and avoided many GOP attacks. It helps explain his solid standing in a potential runoff matchups: He leads Loeffler 49-41 and Collins 51-39 among registered voters.

The race is slightly closer among those most likely to vote in a lower-turnout January runoff, but Warnock is still ahead. He’s up 51-45 over Loeffler and 52-45 over Collins.

Other recent surveys, including an Atlanta Journal-Constitution poll released Monday, showed a tight race for president and other top contests. Biden visited Georgia on Tuesday to rally voters in a state that hasn’t voted Democratic for president since 1992, yet another sign of the close race.

See the Monmouth results here.

