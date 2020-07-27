Loeffler’s campaign ups attacks on Collins’ legal record despite criticism

And Hall County Solicitor General Stephanie Woodward wrote in a lengthy op-ed that the ad’s “most inflammatory insinuation” was that Collins violated his conservative beliefs by representing people accused of crimes.

“This is a very wrong conclusion,” she wrote, adding: “Defense attorneys stand in the gap between accusation and conviction – requiring the government to do its job and do it by the law.”

Both Republicans, bitter rivals in a November special election, have aggressively embraced a pro-law enforcement message and echoed President Donald Trump’s “law and order” message as they pursue conservative votes.

Loeffler touts the endorsement of more than a dozen sheriffs and district attorneys; Collins has netted support of 28 sheriffs and the state’s former top public safety official.

The Nov. 3 special election features Loeffler and 20 other challengers with no party primary to filter out nominees. The Rev. Raphael Warnock is trying to consolidate Democratic support in the free-for-all race, though he faces a challenge from Matt Lieberman, the son of the former U.S. senator.