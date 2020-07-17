Georgia Senate: In TV attack, Loeffler targets Collins’ legal record

Some recent polls show a tightening race between Loeffler and Collins, a four-term congressman who was a top defender of President Donald Trump during the impeachment trial.

She’s pumped $15 million of her own cash into her bid to serve the remaining two years on retired Sen. Johnny Isakson’s term, and reported on Wednesday that she had roughly $7 million in her account. She’s pledged to spend at least $5 million more.

Collins out-raised her this quarter, a rare fete for a Republican challenging a sitting U.S. Senator in his own party. He has about $2.6 million at his disposal for the November special election, a free-for-all featuring 21 candidates – and no party primaries to filter out nominees.

Loeffler’s ad flashes the faces of four defendants represented by the law firm where Collins once worked, under the caption: “Collins helped violent criminals and gang members get out of jail.”

According to the Loeffler campaign, two of the defendants were charged with gang-related activities in separate incidents in 2010 and 2011. A third faced drug trafficking and distribution charges in 2011, while the fourth was charged with aggravated assault.

The attack on Collins is a deviation from the other ads in a multimillion-dollar fleet that promote Loeffler’s support for Trump, tout her philanthropic efforts and deride the news media.

Still, it’s not the first time this campaign that Collins’ legal record has become a target. Several Republican groups aligned with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who backs Loeffler, have attempted to portray Collins as weak on crime.

