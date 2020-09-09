Loeffler asks police to probe threatening letters sent to her campaign

U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler has asked the Capitol Police to investigate several threatening letters she said were recently sent to her home and her Atlanta campaign office.
Loeffler said in a statement to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Wednesday that she received “multiple threats against my life” over the last few days.
Her campaign shared one of the letters with the AJC. It included logos of the Atlanta Dream and the Black Lives Matter movement above a note warning she could “get a knife” if she doesn’t sell the WNBA team, which she has co-owned since 2011.
Loeffler has put her opposition to Black Lives Matter initiatives at the center of her campaign, and her stance has led to protests across the league. She’s said repeatedly she has no plans to sell her stake in the franchise.
“No person, regardless of their political views, should be threatened for sharing their beliefs,” she said, “and I will continue fighting for free speech in America.”
A wealthy former financial executive, Loeffler was tapped by Gov. Brian Kemp in December to succeed retired U.S. Sen. Johnny Isakson. She faces 20 challengers in a November special election that’s divided Georgia Republicans.